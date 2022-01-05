COVID is making a comeback in Wharton County with cases raising from 166 on Dec. 31 to and estimated 301 today.
Three of those cases since Dec. 15 have resulted in fatalities, according to the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
“I’m concerned that the next couple of weeks are going to be serious ones. And even though cases are predicted to be mild, especially for those of us who are fully vaccinated and boostered, if someone has been exposed, please make sure they stay home and don’t come to work. We’re all in this together,” Debbie Cenko, the deputy emergency management coordinator said, adding “Hospitals are seeing long lines again in the ERs and ICU’s are filling up.”
There will be two vaccination events soon, Jan. 7 at the Wharton Civic Center and Jan. 18 at the Fire Training Field in El Campo, according to the Office of Emergency Management.
Texas reported an average positive COVID test rate of about 5 percent until early-mid December, where the average positive rate trended upwards and now sits at 22.
“We have seen a spike compared to November, especially in the ER. However, fewer patients are sick enough to be admitted although we have an average of five to six inpatient COVID patients daily,” El Campo Memorial Hospital Spokesperson Donna Mikeska said, adding, “We believe that the Omicron variant will get worse in January.”
El Campo Memorial, she said, is “fully staffed and [continuing] to take patients.”
Texas seems to be getting hit harder by Omicron, Houston Methodist Hospital System reports 82 percent of new symptomatic cases are the new variant.
Methodist also reports declining supplies of monoclonal antibodies, with stocks set to last until Jan. 13. at which point they will be depending on a dispensation from the Federal Government.
Locally, “We have been giving an average of 18 Monoclonal infusions daily, mainly the Regen-Cov. and Sotrovimab infusions. Criteria for giving the infusions has become stricter and more specific” Mikeska told Leader-News.
Local pharmacies report no At-Home COVID-19 tests available for purchase as of press time and, while they have been ordered, there is no indication of when tests will arrive. The recommendation is self-quarantine with present symptoms and mask wearing for five days after symptoms recede.
Wharton County has seen a total of 5,672 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 193 fatalities, and an estimated 296 active cases since the pandemic’s start, according to the Department of State Health Services. DSHS has requested additional allocations of multiple monoclonal antibody treatments along with “three teams of medical personnel to provide additional support to hospitals in urban areas of the state that do not have DSHS-contracted staff.”
Models of Omicron spread in a hypothetical American population by scientists predict a spike in infections as early as this month, with daily cases that could surpass previous records. Data from other countries seems to lend credence to the models that predict faster spread.
The Omicron variant was first detected in the United States in early December 2021 and now represents 59 percent of U.S. infections, according to the CDC.
