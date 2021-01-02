El Campo police are on the hunt for a second suspect involved in two vehicle burglaries and hope the public can help.
Two people were captured on video targeting vehicles in the 1300 block of Emerald Court around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
The suspects checked to see if vehicles in open garages or in driveways were locked and, finding them so, walked out of the surveillance camera range.
One, police say, appears to have been holding a gun.
The investigation lead to 24-year-old Keion Eugene Caesar, last listed address 803 Marionette of El Campo, and 17-year-old Dylan Robert York of 714 McGrew.
York was booked into the Wharton County Jail at 9:04 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30 on warrants for burglary of a habitation, unlawfully carrying a weapon and two counts of vehicle burglary. He remained there as of presstime.
Thus far, Caesar has proven harder to find.
Anyone who may know his whereabouts is asked to contact either El Campo Police Department Sgt. Jennifer Mican at 979-543-5311, or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers, 979-543-8477. Callers to the Crime Stoppers tip line do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward.
Those willing to provide information can also download and use the P3 Tips mobile app for Wharton County Crime Stoppers information.
Crime Stoppers has added $500 to the amount possible, police report.
“We want to get them off of the streets,” ECPD Sgt. Justin Soza said.
Caesar is wanted on charges of attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, burglary of a habitation, unlawful carrying of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
With vehicle burglaries on the rise, El Campo residents are asked do what they can to help police.
“Please lock your car,” Soza said, adding any belongings of value should either be hidden from sight or taken with you. “Especially right now.”
