El Campo police nabbed a car load of alleged thieves Monday following a brief stakeout outside a local grocery store.
Receiving a trespassing report, dispatchers sent an El Campo police officer to Walmart, 3413 West Loop, shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. The officer quickly discovered the suspect (Aries Escamilla, 29, of 9445 FM 102 in Glen Flora) had left the store, but that her red Mercury sedan had been spotted in the H-E-B parking, 306 N. Mechanic.
Suspecting a criminal act, Lt. Russell Urban and Officer Jeff Pfeil pulled into the parking lot and waited.
“She (Escamilla) looked down to where I was parked. The other female hurried to the vehicle. They attempted to leave the parking lot quickly,” Pfeil said in his report.
The Mercury was quickly stopped and surrounded in the 500 block of North Mechanic
Officers discovered almost $300 in cold rib-eyes, chicken fajitas and beef fajitas inside the vehicle with H-E-B labels “scattered on the backseat area, floorboard and rear window,” according to the report.
Escamilla was arrested for criminal trespass, theft with two or more previous convictions and two warrants for theft with two or more previous convictions, one from El Campo and one from Wharton police departments. Processed, she was taken to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Two others in the vehicle were arrested by El Campo police.
Ray Martinez Flores, 40, of 9445 FM 102 in Glen Flora was arrested on a Wharton PD warrant for theft. Like Escamilla, he was later sent to county jail.
Nikie Marie Flores, 22, of 500 S. Caney in Wharton was served three warrants for misdemeanor theft. She was referred to El Campo Municipal Court Judge Michelle Roy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.