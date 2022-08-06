Trio arrested

A short chase ended with three arrests, Monday, as ECPD officer Jeff Pfiel and Lt. Russell Urban tracked down suspects in a trespassing report. The officers made the arrests after discovering almost $300 in meat in the vehicle along with a person with outstanding warrants.

El Campo police nabbed a car load of alleged thieves Monday following a brief stakeout outside a local grocery store.

Receiving a trespassing report, dispatchers sent an El Campo police officer to Walmart, 3413 West Loop, shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. The officer quickly discovered the suspect (Aries Escamilla, 29, of 9445 FM 102 in Glen Flora) had left the store, but that her red Mercury sedan had been spotted in the H-E-B parking, 306 N. Mechanic.

