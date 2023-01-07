Line ‘Em Up

Flight cancellations over the holiday season led to scenes like this, above at Hobby International Airport. Hundreds of pieces of luggage separated from their owners, flown all around the country. The photo, taken by the Leopolds, was the scene as travelers, already haggard from long flights and cancellations, fought through lines of people trying to claim their bags as proverbial needles in a hay stack.

New Years’ revelers have made their way home, despite facing extensive weather-based flight cancellations making what normally is a slightly annoying flight into a multi-day affair.

El Campo resident Raelyn Leopold was one of several thousand travelers who wanted to celebrate in December somewhere else, and had to fight both the airlines and the elements just to make it home on time for the holidays.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.