New Years’ revelers have made their way home, despite facing extensive weather-based flight cancellations making what normally is a slightly annoying flight into a multi-day affair.
El Campo resident Raelyn Leopold was one of several thousand travelers who wanted to celebrate in December somewhere else, and had to fight both the airlines and the elements just to make it home on time for the holidays.
It all started with a visit to the Sunshine State.
“My husband, myself and our two kids, (13 and 10), left to Orlando Dec. 19, with a return flight Dec. 23 Friday night. To start, the flight was canceled due to the winter storm and it was re-booked for the next morning. Miraculously, we managed to find the last empty room at a hotel next to the airport,” Leopold said.
She was far from the only one, estimates put the number of flights that Southwest Airlines canceled at around 15,000 nationwide since the winter storm rolled in just before the holidays.
A re-booked flight would have been fantastic, if it actually left the ground.
“We’re sitting on the plane, seat-belted in and ready to go, ready to take off. Then they announced we had no pilot and we had to disembark,” Leopold said.
Southwest ended up canceling between 60 and 70 percent of their flights between Dec. 26 -28.
Several families, the Leopolds included, decided to skip the return flights all together in the trek back home. The quartet made their way into, and through, below freezing weather on a road trip journey.
“We rented a car on Christmas Eve in Orlando and drove for 15 hours. Luckily the weather was nice so we told the kiddos we would make it home by Christmas morning. And we made it home at 1 a.m. Christmas morning,” Leopold said.
A key snag for December travelers fighting airways was bags ending up missing, or lost in the void between terminals.
“One checked bag was left and they had no idea where it was. My husband took a chance and showed up at Hobby (International Airport) Monday morning, four days after our initial canceled flight, to try and figure out where our bag was. It, miraculously, was there among thousands of other misplaced bags and we finally got it all home,” Leopold said, adding “The experience was chaotic but ended, ultimately, on a good note.”
