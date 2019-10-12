Planning for an indoor Trunk-Or-Treat program is under way with organizers looking for businesses, organizations, churches and other groups willing to set up booths.
The goal of the 6 to 8 p.m. event Thursday, Oct. 31 is to offer a family-friendly gathering far safer than just letting the little goblins and ghouls roam the streets.
“It’s a centralized location where kids can be safe and parents can have peace of mind,” said organizer Tammy Rome, the El Campo Police Department’s administrative assistant.
Each participating group will decorate their space, dress up in costumes and hand out prepackaged candy and/or drinks to children.
“Having the event indoors and out of the wind and bad weather allows registrants to be more imaginative and go that extra mile,” Rome said, adding the El Campo EMS Department had a stand-out display last year. “El Campo EMS was able to enclose their booth and give the trick or treaters the feeling they were under water while inside their tent.”
The coordinated event means parents won’t have to roam through crowded streets trying to find houses handing out candy.
The ECPD is currently taking registrations for a limited number of 12x12-foot booth spaces.
Decorations should be designed to celebrate Halloween, but not in a way that will scare small children who will be in attendance. Prizes will be awarded to the top three booths.
Each participating group should be prepared to hand out candy to about 1,200 youngsters – and maybe more.
Public safety staff and ECPD Explorers will provide volunteers to help insure traffic inside and outside the Civic Center flows smoothly.
For families planning on visiting, Rome offers the following advice. “Come early and get in line. The line is long but moves fairly quick.”
Rome has volunteered as a Trunk-Or-Treat organizer since the program started in El Campo.
“I enjoy Halloween. I’ve worked many Halloweens in the past and the concerns were traffic accidents, children running in streets, damaged property and not knowing what was in your child’s Halloween bucket,” Rome said. “I had hoped by creating an alternative place to channel children that it would help with these problems. After several years of this event, I have heard a lot of positive things from the community and that was my ultimate goal.”
For more information email ecpdtrunkortreat@cityofelcampo.org or call the ECPD at 979-543-5311 and ask to speak to Tammy Rome.
