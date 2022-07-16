Strong financial reserves, but the uncertainty of economic growth, keep the City of El Campo’s bond rating at AA–, the same grade it’s been since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bond rating, created by Standard & Poor’s, helps determine what interest rates the city will likely have to pay as it issues $1.725 million in debt for a new fire ladder truck.
A rating is done every time the city prepares to issue debt with the last several scoring AA-.
S&P rates entities on a scale from AAA to D with anything below BBB being considered speculative.
The recent boost in sales tax rebates helps keep property tax rates down, but won’t directly boost the city’s bond rating. More development like the new hotel currently under construction, a pending apartment project, more home starts and retail expansion spreading out the tax base will be needed.
“(The city’s) revenues continue to improve largely because of growth in sales taxes, which, although positive for operating results, adds potential volatility,” the rating report reads. “Officials report that sales taxes in fiscal years 2021 and 2022 remained strong, although projections for fiscal 2023 are being held flat due to uncertainty around economic downturn.”
El Campo staff typically keep sales tax budget projections flat, often for years, to ensure protection against economic downturn. Any excess sales tax revenue from one year is then used for one-time purchases/efforts in the next such as new police cars, public works equipment or certain park improvements.
The report notes an roughly 50 percent fund balance and debt payments less than of 17 percent of expenditures.
El Campo ISD had an A+ rating with S&P at its last debt issuance.
The City of Wharton rated slightly better than El Campo at AA for its last debt while the cities of along with the cities of Rosenberg and Richmond were listed as AA-.
