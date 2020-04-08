An overheated portable light may be what caused a March 26 attic fire on East Watt which left a family without electricity.
El Campo’s firefighting volunteers ensured all were safe and were able to save the home, holding the flames to the attic and porch overhang before battering them down with water. The interior suffered only smoke damage with water damage in the kitchen.
Arthur Atkinson was home that night at 301 E. Watt and called 9-1-1 for help.
The El Campo Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 01:05 a.m. Thursday, and quickly found smoke in the attic.
“After investigation, the fire was located in the porch overhang and extending into the attic,” El Campo VFD Chief Jimmy George Jr. said. “Firefighters opened up the porch overhang and attacked the fire and then opened the attic on the outside.”
It took firefighters just 23 minutes after the call for help first rang out to have the fire under control.
“Overhaul operations were started to make sure the fire was completely extinguished,” George said, adding the seven crews and 15 firefighters stayed on scene until 2:19 a.m.
The fire is considered accidental. George said a portable light found attached to the porch overhang may have been the cause.
Built in 1946, the 912 square-foot, wood-frame house is actually owned Lisa Hernandez of El Campo. The Wharton County CAD values the home at $36,351.
