An 18-year-old El Campo man is recovering from being shot in the leg Sunday in the 800 block of Marionette.
Now police are on the hunt for who’s responsible.
“He claimed a vehicle passed by and he got shot while he was taking out the trash,” Urban said.
The shots rang out around 6 p.m. Sunday, but officers do not know why the teen was targeted or if the violence was random.
“There are not many details known at this time,” Urban said.
Anyone with information on this crime can contact the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 543-8477 or the El Campo Police Department at 543-5311.
Callers to the Crime Stoppers tip line do not have to give their names to qualify for a reward of up to $2,000.
