Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Dustin Lamonte Lewis, 30, of 3219 FM 1301 in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on July 12, 2019, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on June 17, 2019, and home burglary on July 5, 2020. He was sentenced to five years in prison for the crimes.
Lewis received credit for 398 days already served.
• Adam Christopher Matula, 35, of 1817 Chapel Heights in Wharton for forgery. He was sentenced to 10 months in state jail for the Jan. 15, 2019 offense.
Matula received credit for 321 days already served.
• Michael Christopher Newton, 32, listed as homeless in El Campo, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 13, 2020 and one count of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 26, 2020. He was sentenced to 180 days in state jail for the crimes with credit for the full time already served.
• Jonathan Nicholas Reyna, 22, of 707 Cheryl in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 15, 2020. He was placed on five years probation, fined $1,500 and ordered to perform 150 hours community service.
• Billy Joeshaun Schooler Jr., 35, of 716 E. Caney in Wharton for unlawful possession of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor, on Nov. 8, 2020, and possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 2, 2017. He was sentenced to five months in county jail with credit for 160 days already served.
• Damian Valdez, 19, of 524 W. Colorado in Wharton for burglary of a habitation and theft of a firearm on April 24, 2019. He was placed on five years deferred probation on the condition he serve 68 days in county jail.
The judge also required Valdez to write a letter of apology to his victim, pay a $500 fine, perform 100 hours community service and pay $670 restitution. Valdez received credit for the full time served.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Valdez if he is able to complete all term.
• Ryan David Welsh, 36, of 406 Becky in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 10, 2019. He was placed on five years deferred probation and ordered to pay a $2,500 fine.
Revocations
• James Martin Cerrillo, 28, of 1820 Red River, No. 603, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. His conviction for the March 2, 2019 crime was adjudicated and he was sentenced to six months in state jail.
Cerrillo was given credit for 119 days already served.
• Oscar Alfonso Gonzalez, 24, of 331 E. Lane in Laredo for attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. His probation for the Feb. 8, 2018 crime was revoked and Gonzalez was sentenced to 20 days in county jail with credit for four already served.
