Honorary Ricebird Athletic Pass
Available For Seniors 65 And Older
El Campo ISD will be taking photographs for the honorary Ricebird athletic pass from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, July 29 at the administration office. This pass will allow anyone 65 years of age or older free entrance to any home sporting event except for varsity football games. To qualify for the pass, a person must show an ID that verifies they are 65 or older. The pass will be a photo ID, much like a student or teacher ID. There is no cost to get a pass, and will never need to be renewed. Badges will be available for pick up from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6
BTS Shirt Drive Continues
Be the Light Community Outreach is holding a back-to-school drive for polo shirts and other shirts that meet the El Campo ISD dress code requirements now through the end of August. Gently used or new shirts must be washed or cleaned and dropped off at 3 in 1 fitness, 702 N. Mechanic. For information about making donations, call Jennifer Pena, 616-7102.
Thursday, July 22
Christian Concert In The Park
Clay Crockett and the Nation of Believers will be at Alamo Park starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22 for a Christian concert. This non-denominational concert is open to people of all faiths. There will be a time of worship, prayer and praise music. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food concessions will be available for purchase and event t-shirts will be available for a small donation. For information, call Jan Dornak, 543-7757.
Sunday, July 25
Barbecue Dinner Being Served
The El Campo Deanery ACTS group is having a barbecue chicken fundraiser on Sunday, July 25 at the KC Hall. Plates, $10 each, will be served to go only starting at 11 a.m. until sold out. There are no pre-sale tickets.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
KCs Host Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus are having a community blood drive in honor of Todd Socha from 3-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 28 at the Columbus Hall (KC Hall). Socha had a relapse of cancer earlier this year and has had multiple transfusions as part of his medical treatment. To schedule an appointment, contact Richard Raun, 541-3775 or go to CommitForLife.org. Be sure to use sponsor code: 5911. Donors will receive a beach towel. Be sure to eat, drink and bring an ID.
Saturday, July 31
Market Day Event Planned
KJT Lodge No. 79 in Hungerford is organizing a summer market day event featuring vendors and their crafts. The event will be at Hungerford Hall from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
Ongoing
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Goods
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For information, call 541-7493.
ECHS Football Tickets On Sale
El Campo High School football tickets are now available for sale to last year’s season ticket holders through Thursday, July 22. Season tickets are $25 per set for five tickets. They will go on sale to the public starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 27 through 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at the ECISD administration office, 700 West Norris.
Ministry Helps The Grieving
A grief ministry for parents who have lost their child meets monthly at Assumption Catholic Church parish hall, 108 6th St., in Ganado. For information, call Patricia Hoelscher, 257-9984 or email phoelscher@victoriadiocese.org.
Road Closed For Bridge Work
The contractor closed FM 647 South of US 59 at East Mustang Creek on Monday, June 21. This closure will be done to replace the existing bridge. The work is projected to take approximately 90 working days to complete, pending weather.
