El Campo isn’t a place to seek shelter from the storm, city council members said Monday, but it may be a location to help families pick up the pieces.
It all depends on how much damage that “next storm” does in the city and whether the Red Cross judges the El Campo Civic Center to be a good place for a Temporary Transition Center.
City Council unanimously approved allowing the Red Cross to use the Civic Center during Monday’s session, if the facility passes its inspection. The decision comes just one week before the official start of the 2021 hurricane season.
“This would be after the storm. This would be a cot, MREs (Meals Ready To Eat) and water. We don’t know if it would have electricity,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told Council.
El Campo is too close to the coast and the potential for 100 mph winds to be a good place for a during-the-storm shelter, all those would be established north of I-10.
“We encourage all citizens to have a plan. We encourage people to plan now ... this would be put into place only after an event,” Sladek said, adding the possibility of structural damage may prevent the building’s use.
A Red Cross assessment of the El Campo Civic Center’s viability as a post-storm shelter is still pending, according to City Emergency Manager Lori Hollingsworth.
The city has been unsuccessful in finding other possible post-storm aid stations thus far.
Councilwoman Gloria Harris expressed concerns over using the Civic Center even as a temporary site, pointing out damage done to the facility when it was used as a Colorado River flooding shelter in the late 1990s.
If the Red Cross deems the center workable, all necessary materials like cots will be stored on site in areas previously used by the El Campo Chamber of Commerce. The city would be eligible for reimbursement for at least a portion of necessary repairs after the emergency passed.
The aid station would only keep people three to five to days before moving them north.
“Red Cross has to be involved. We cannot do it on our own,” Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante said, adding should disaster strike “El Campo is a giving town. If people are around, they are going to lend a hand.”
