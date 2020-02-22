Steven Goetsch, 66, of El Campo is the incumbent Precinct 3 Wharton County Commissioner seeking re-election in the Republican primary. He has worked as commissioner since 2012 and he was self-employed
for 32 years before winning the office. Goetsch is a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Sheriff Association, the Louise Volunteer Fire Department and Louise’s and El Campo’s Chambers of Commerce. He is married to Peggy, a retired teacher, and the couple have two children: Stephanie Garrett and Kay Lynne Prochaska. Goetsch is a lifetime resident of El Campo. He graduated from El Campo High School in 1972 and later attended Wharton County Junior College.
Matt Lutringer, 56, of Louise is a Republican candidate hoping to claim the Precinct 3 Wharton County Commissioner spot in March. He has been working as a self-employed business owner for 20 years. Lutringer is a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, KJT, Sons of Hermann, Marcone Service Association, National Rifle Association, and SCI. He has two grown children: Chelsey Taylor, 30, and Austin, 25. Born in El Campo, Lutringer is a lifetime resident of Wharton County and graduated from El Campo High School in 1982. In 1985, he graduated from Wharton County Junior College for ag business. This year, he ran for Wharton County Electric Cooperative Board of Directors.
Rudy Ochoa, 30, of El Campo is a Republican challenger for the Precinct 3 Wharton County Commissioner office.
Ochoa currently works as operations manager for Avensis Energy in Wharton. He has worked at that position for one year. Since 2008, he has worked as a manager in construction and transportation.
Ochoa is married to Alys, who works for Full Force Cheer, and the couple has a four-year-old, Julian, and a two-year-old, Jonah.
Ochoa is a life-long resident of Wharton County and was born in El Campo. He graduated Louise High School in 2008.
What is the first thing you would cut from the budget? Why?
Steven Goetsch (i):
The county works within a very tight budget. Cutting the budget would require cutting services or employees. Cutting employees would also result in cutting services as we would not have the manpower to provide the services. If it became necessary to cut the budget, I would poll my constituents as to what they were willing to give up.
Matt Lutringer:
First thing I would do is sit down with the other commissioners, go through each department and see if we need to amend or reduce overspending. After reviewing the budget, decisions could then be made based on the review.
Rudy Ochoa:
Wharton County already has quite a lean budget. I would work toward economic growth, adding new business and increasing our tax base for more revenue. More budget cuts and tax hikes are NOT the answer. It’s time to get to work and move forward.
A recent study indicated the county jail needs to grow. Do you agree? How would you solve the ever growing prisoner numbers?
Goetsch (i):
Currently, it is cheaper to house prisoners in other jails than it is to build a larger jail. When it is no longer financially responsible to house prisoners in other county jails, the county will have to look at the feasibility and/or legal obligations of a new jail. Solving growing prisoner numbers would best be answered by law enforcement.
Lutringer:
The county jail needs to grow, but today it is less expensive to house the excessive inmates out of the county than to ask for a $25 million bond. The existing jail can be expanded but land must be purchased first. A plan needs to be developed to budget for future expansion, so when it is not feasible to outsource the inmates, then we can expand the jail.
Ochoa:
I agree that we need to expand our jail, but given our current situation, it would be too much of a burden for our taxpayers. I understand the jail is currently operating at max capacity and is having to house inmates at other facilities, but the Sheriff is doing so within budget, as of now. That being said, beginning to plan for expansion in the future is critical.
Do you support abatements for solar energy? Why or why not?
Goetsch (i):
I am in support of giving abatements to companies that bring permanent jobs to the county.
Lutringer:
Abatements are set up to help grow our economy by creating jobs and businesses in the county. We need to assess the additional tax money and the impact to our environment and then do what is best for the people.
Ochoa:
Our county severely needs the extra tax revenue to relieve individual taxpayers from future tax hikes. It would provide substantial revenue for our county, hospital, Louise ISD and others. The mere 4,300 acres for Hecate would provide nearly as much tax revenue in the first year as the 646,807 acres that are currently ag exempt … I respect our farmers … but this solar farm is definitely needed.
What budget items do you believe should have the highest priority?
Goetsch (i):
The county works within a very tight budget so ALL budget items are important. However, the priorities/needs change on a day-to-day basis, and as a result, the priorities change with the situation.
Lutringer:
In a commissioner’s budget, the roads and drainage budget should have the highest priority, so we are prepared for the next natural disaster. The next priority would be working to bring jobs and businesses to our community to expand our tax base.
Ochoa:
All budget items are important to me. Law CEs are always toward the top of the list.
How do you plan to keep the county debt free?
Goetsch (i):
It is imperative to work within a budget. If the money isn’t there, don’t spend. This has been the mindset of the Commissioners Court for the seven years I have served.
Lutringer:
I plan to keep the county debt free by working with the other commissioners on conservative spending and by researching state grants for projects which will help offset the budget and also keep taxes down.
Ochoa:
By maintaining a firm conservative budget and pushing hard to increase our tax base.
What will your number one priority be should you win?
Goetsch (i):
Should I be re-elected, I would continue to have an open-door policy, meeting with my constituents in order to stay abreast of their concerns for the community. I would continue to provide training for my employees in order to provide quality service to the county.
Lutringer:
If I get elected as County Commissioner for Precinct 3, I will be committed to having an open-door policy, because I do believe we need to get back to listening to our citizens and establishing priorities on the community’s needs. Working with the community, I would be able to deliver the quality of service that the citizens of Wharton County deserve.
Ochoa:
Besides getting the Precinct 3 barn operating and performing as I know it can and should, it would be to work hard on economic growth for our great county! The future of Wharton county is absolutely imperative to me.
