Top Ag Man

Billy Schwertner was named Ag Man of the Year by the Wharton County Fair Wednesday for his continued dedication to Wharton County’s agricultural community.

Nearly 300 family, friends and local dignitaries met to honor four of the most influential members of the agricultural community at the Wharton County Youth Fair’s 46th annual Ag Banquet.

The event opened with members of the Wharton County Commissioner’s Court and County Judge Philip Spenrath donating $50,000 to the WCYF as both a thank you for the fair’s generosity as far as allowing county services to use the property during natural disasters and for other county needs, Spenrath said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.