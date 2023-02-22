An El Campo man accused of crashing a party with a spray of bullets could spend up to 20 years in prison if ultimately convicted.
The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down a single count indictment against 20-year-old Isaac Ray Lopez, 20, of 1302 Rebe Sue for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Nov. 26 for his alleged actions.
Two people were hit by gunfire during the child’s front yard birthday party at 705 Marionette. One adult woman was struck in the right thigh and another adult woman was grazed on a finger.
Neither of the two children between ages four and seven in attendance were injured. Another eight people escaped unharmed.
Authorities haven’t said who may have been the target.
“The investigation indicated Lopez was involved ... and we believe there are additional suspects,” ECPD Lt. Russell Urban told the Leader-News.
