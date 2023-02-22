Alleged birthday shooter

Issac Ray Lopez

An El Campo man accused of crashing a party with a spray of bullets could spend up to 20 years in prison if ultimately convicted.

The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down a single count indictment against 20-year-old Isaac Ray Lopez, 20, of 1302 Rebe Sue for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Nov. 26 for his alleged actions.

