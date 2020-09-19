Weather forecasters throughout the Texas Gulf Coast are closely watching a tropical storm gaining strength in the Bay of Campeche.
The system, dubbed Beta Friday, was slowly rotating its way northeast at 7 mph, creating images of a future rainmaker.
Anticipated to grow to hurricane force, the storm’s cone of uncertainty shows a path indicating it could make landfall Tuesday or Wednesday in Texas or follow a path hugging the shoreline. Most computer models predicted a landfall near Port Lavaca or a swing east from there.
“Confidence in any of the solutions is very low given the overall weak steering patterns that will be in place,” said Bob Rose, meteorologist for the Lower Colorado River Authority.
He added, “A cold front is predicted to push out into the northern Gulf this weekend and this will help trap the system south of the frontal boundary ... it may be close enough to bring periods of showers and thunderstorms to the middle and upper Texas coast next week.”
Hurricane hunter planes were flying through the system trying to narrow the cone and firm up the forecast, according to Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland.
“One of our biggest concerns is rainfall,” he said, adding the predicted rain through Friday, Sept. 25 is currently seven to 10 inches in Wharton County.
The chance for rain reappears in the forecast Sunday night at 70 percent, dropping to 50 percent by Wednesday. The weather outlook could change dramatically depending on the storm’s path, however.
But as Beta slowly strengthens and makes its way north, there are two named storms active in the Atlantic along with three areas of disturbed weather.
Anytime a storm is in the Gulf of Mexico, Texas residents in possibly effected areas are urged to keep their gas tanks full and make sure they have a properly stocked hurricane kit.
Residents should have at least three days worth of water and food for each member of their household including pets. Medical supplies should be check along with other necessities.
