After a failed vote to give boys more freedom with their haircuts, El Campo ISD trustees passed a more traditional student dress code Tuesday for the upcoming school year.
The ECISD school board reviewed two dress code options at a called meeting before two votes were taken. Board Vice President Anthony Dorotik and trustees Ed Erwin and Rich DuBroc voted to pass dress code option A, which did not have a hair length limit for boys, while Board President James Russell, Board Secretary David Vallejo and trustees Susan Nohavitza and Kathy Smith voted against it.
“I like the way El Campo students have always looked in the past,” Nohavitza said. “With nice haircuts. Fresh. Clean. I like that look on our male students.”
Board Vice President Anthony Dorotik said he agrees with Nohavitza, but was concerned the dress code could be challenged eventually.
“There are issues with continuing with that that we’re aware of,” Dorotik said. “I’m just afraid we may be forced into a situation where we may have to change anyway under circumstances that we may not want to get into. I think this change may be inevitable whether we like it or not.”
After the vote for Option A failed, a vote was taken for Option B, which included the provision “Male students may not have hair that extends below the top of the shirt collar.” This motion passed with Russell, Vallejo, Nohavitza and Smith for and the remaining trustees against.
Aside from the male hair length provision, the two dress code options were identical.
New Dress Rules
The new dress code includes rules about students’ shoes, tops, bottoms, outerwear, hair and miscellaneous apparel like sunglasses, jewelry and hats. ECISD’s dress code is designed to “teach grooming and hygiene, instill discipline, prevent disruption, avoid safety hazards and teach respect for authority,” according to the proposed dress code drafts.
In the upcoming school year, students can wear jeans, slacks, khakis, shorts and skirts. Shorts are required to be as long as the students fingertips, when placed at their sides, or no shorter than three inches above the knee. Shirts can be collared shirts that are one color or spirit t-shirts and can’t expose students’ shoulders or torso.
Students must wear hairstyles that do not cover their eyes, are not distracting and are a natural hair color. Students cannot wear mustaches and beards. Only female students can wear earrings, and no students can have face piercings. All clothing must fit properly. No hats, hoods or head coverings can be worn. Only El Campo High School students can wear backless shoes, “for safety reasons,” according to the dress code.
Compared to last year’s dress code, in the upcoming year, students will be allowed to wear ripped jeans as long as skin above the knee is covered. Belts are no longer required with bottoms that have belt loops. Community youth program t-shirts are not included in the new dress code allowances, but all students will be allowed to wear Ricebird, college or military spirit t-shirts. Brand logos on shirts and jackets can be up to three inches by three inches, when last year the maximum was two by two.
“I appreciate everybody understanding that the whole purpose in trying to set this meeting for tonight is so that parents have plenty of time to prepare for the opening of school on Aug. 11,” Superintendent Bob Callaghan said Tuesday.
To view the new dress code, visit https://www.ecisd.org/43526?articleID=79032.
El Campo trustees opted to postpone voting on a 2021-2022 employee dress code.
Louise ISD trustees have not yet voted on the 2021-2022 dress code, but discussion was held at the board’s June meeting.
Legal Obstacles
Before trustees discussed the dress code in open session, they met in closed session Tuesday night and also in another closed session on June 22. The closed session was held to discuss potential legal issues with the dress code and recent court cases pertaining to student free speech rights, according to Superintendent Callaghan.
In late June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 8 to 1 that a school district in Pennsylvania had violated a student’s First Amendment rights to free speech when she was punished for sending a vulgar message off of school grounds. The court ruled school districts do not have unending control over students’ free speech rights, but they can take action in some cases to prevent bullying or violence.
Schools are able to make more dress code requirements for students involved in voluntary extracurricular activities or events, according to ECISD leaders, but Texas schools may eventually be required to change policies for the general student population.
In the August 2020 court case De’Andre Arnold v. Barbers Hill ISD, a U.S. district judge deemed the Texas school district’s dress code requiring only male students, but not female students, to keep their hair short in violation of the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. The judge also ruled such policies can be racially discriminatory.
Since the ruling, Texas schools have waited to see if they would eventually be required to alter dress code policies regarding male students’ hair length.
Both cases are preceded by the 1969 case Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District where the Supreme Court upheld students’ right to free speech when they wore black armbands to school in protest of the Vietnam War. As long as the free speech was not disruptive, the court ruled, it could not be punished by the school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.