For the first meeting of the summer, the Louise ISD school board will discuss coronavirus funding, a new district parking policy and more.
At the Monday meeting, LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver will give a report on the district’s plans for implementing a parking policy. The district has had issues with unlicensed students driving to school, according to campus leaders.
The last time a parking policy was discussed was at the board’s April 19 meeting. Stipulations discussed included Louise High School students passing random drug testing and showing they are licensed to drive before they can obtain a campus parking permit.
A public forum will be held at the beginning of the meeting for members of the public to share their thoughts on how the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III funds should be spent. LISD is slated for $823,274 in ESSER III funding.
The funding is intended for coronavirus-related spending, and the community is supposed to be involved in the decision process for how to use the funds. A committee has been formed to discuss the funds and will meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 in the LISD library.
“All are welcome,” Oliver said.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III funds were given to school districts and open-enrollment charter schools beginning April 28, according to the Texas Education Agency, through the American Rescue Plan Act. A total of $11.2 billion in funding was allocated to Texas for public education through ARP.
Trustees will hear a presentation on the costs of reinstating an LISD summer feeding program to provide meals to local children under age 18. The last time LISD offered summer break meals was 2010.
In April and May 2020, LISD offered free lunches while the district was closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The program was discontinued when the school year ended due to lack of demand.
A purchase of $14,254 for new desks for student classroom use will also be considered at the meeting.
“In one of the classrooms, they’re looking to do a little bit better at being able to separate the kids and have standardized seating,” Oliver said.
Also on the agenda:
• A presentation will be given on the budget workshop for the 2021-2022 school year.
The school board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 21 at the LISD building, 408 Second, Louise.
