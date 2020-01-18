After taking December off, the El Campo ISD school board will reconvene Tuesday night for their monthly meeting to discuss the district’s 2020 technology plan, a new school calendar, Texas Association of School Boards updates and more.
Annually, the school board is presented with a plan for district technology utilization for the new year. Information Services Director Turk Krenek will present ECISD’s plan for switching to a One to One system, a learner-focused and technology-centered teaching approach, in 2020.
“We’re excited to hear what he has to say (on) what that time-line will look like,” Waters said.
After Texas House Bill 3 was passed in June 2019, it affects the finances and policies of public schools. New changes recommended by TASB will be reviewed and possibly approved by the school board Tuesday night. These changes could alter the school board’s or the district’s current policies.
The board will review the 2020 district calendar, an evaluation of the school’s special education and dyslexia education programs, meeting findings from the District-Wide Improvement Council and discuss 2019 student achievement.
January is School Board Recognition month, and Waters will recognize the board members at the meeting.
“These men serve,” Waters said. “They’re all volunteers.”
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the El Campo ISD Administration Office, 700 W. Norris.
