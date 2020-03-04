Enjoying a seafood dinner at the El Campo Civic Center Thursday will help build a new hospital and a variety of other community efforts. And if you want to haggle over a little shopping you could help even more.
It’s all part of the Rotary Club of El Campo’s annual fundraiser, set for March 5 with a seafood dinner, raffles and auctions.
The $15 meal tickets (dine in, to-go or drive through) are available from any Rotarian with fried fish, shrimp étouffée and coleslaw being served. Serving starts at 5:30 p.m.
A $100 raffle offers a chance at $23,000 in prizes. There’s also live and silent auctions and a bait-bucket-style drawing ($5 raffle) inside the Civic Center as well a drawing for a $1,000 gift card.
The fundraiser feeds between 1,000 to 1,500 meals and now offers to-go plates for those unable to attend.
This year’s fundraiser will honor long-time Rotarian Billy Rioux.
Proceeds support projects including the El Campo Memorial Hospital Expansion, $7,500 in high school scholarships, EarlyActs/First Knights at Northside Elementary, Interact Clubs, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA), Hospice Support, Boys & Girls Club, The Heritage Center, Reading is Fundamental, The Crisis Center – Wharton and Matagorda counties, All The Little Thing Country, Project Graduation, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and International Youth Exchange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.