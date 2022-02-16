Wanted for murder, a Killeen man sits in the Wharton County in the Wharton County Jail awaiting extradition to Bell County where authorities say he worked with one other in a deadly mid-January ambush.
Deputies booked John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, of 1301 W. Dean in Killeen at 2:24 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 on a Bell County warrant for murder along with Colorado County warrants for forgery and evading arrest. He’s held in lieu of a $1 million bond.
The sheriff’s department was contacted by the U.S. Marshal’s Office to assist in the Scott’s arrest and somehow received information that the fugitive was in the Wharton Walmart, 10388 U.S. 59, according to WCSO Sgt. Scott Grosser. “We made the arrest in the Walmart parking lot,” Grosser said, adding it was “an uneventful arrest.”
Scott’s alleged crime took place shortly before 3 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Central Texas community of Harker Heights at the intersection access road Central Texas Expressway and Indian Trail.
There police say he and 19-year-old Jamon Alexander Terry of Killeen pulled up at a traffic light behind a vehicle driven by Ty Andrew Gentle,19, and opened fire.
A KWTX in Waco report indicated Gentle was “found dead inside the bullet-riddled car and with multiple gunshot wounds.”
A witness, the television station reported, “stated that they pulled up to the intersection and the two males recognized (Gentle) as someone they had issues with previously. The witness stated that both men then opened fire on the victim’s vehicle, with (Scott) firing a handgun and ‘J Money’ (allegedly Terry) firing a rifle-style firearm.”
Terry was arrested in Temple Sunday, Feb. 12 and taken to the Bell County Jail where he’s held in lieu of a $1 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.