After a thumbs-up from the Governor, an El Campo native will return to the Lower Colorado River Authority’s Board of Director’s for another term.
Emerald Ag Investment’s owner Stephen Cooper will resume his position as vice chair of the LCRA’s board after receiving an appointment from Governor Abbott and a waived state senate confirmation earlier this month.
“I’m honored that the Governor trusts me enough to reappoint me ... Unfortunately we’re not God so we can’t control the rain and with the lakes so low, we can’t release water for irrigation. I can hope that we continue to build the water reservoir and I feel like we’re getting them fixed. We’re continuing to work on different projects that will help a thirsty state,” Cooper said.
The LCRA, as a branch of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, is one of the largest power generators in the state and is part of the push to answer the call for more power after the blackouts and shortages brought about by Winter Storm Uri.
“We’ve answered the call to provide more power. We are building a new Peaker plant in Lockhart, it’s a natural gas power plant. It a just-in-time (plant) ... if someone calls on it, we’ll be able to provide power and prevent rolling blackouts hopefully,” Cooper said.
Just-in-time plants are back-up power generating facilities that can be activated at short notice to provide power to struggling areas of the state in times of high need, like at the height of summer or during another arctic blast.
Cooper has also been a part of the LCRA’s work in expanding broadband Internet access to rural parts of the state.
In terms of future projects the board is considering, water saving and Texas’ extensive brackish waters are high on the list.
“We’re a river and water authority. We’re working on our conservation efforts consistently, we’re doing really neat things on how not to waste water. We’re continuing to work on our brackish water and maybe even on desalinization of some of it,” Cooper said.
Cooper also serves on the El Campo Memorial Hospital board of directors as vice president, a director on the Texas Water Development Board Region P water planning group and several boards and associations at Texas A&M, his alma mater, where he received a degree in Agricultural Economics.
His next term expires Feb. 1, 2029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.