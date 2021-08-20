By EMILY LINCKE
Local students have returned to the classroom, El Campo and St. Philip Catholic a week ago today, and Louise ISD today, and, in the new school year, several new faces are leading the classrooms.
El Campo ISD has started the 2021-2022 school year with 41 new teachers and six new administrators or staff members. Louise ISD will be welcoming five new employees and St. Philip Catholic School leaders hired two, with one more hire being considered.
Before the 2020-2021 school year, ECISD leaders hired 39 total staff members. LISD hired five new employees and SPS hired three for the same school year.
The new hires include 16 El Campo High School teachers, nine El Campo Middle School teachers, 16 elementary teachers and two special education employees. Of the teacher hires, 13 will be coaches, two will be band directors and two will work with the Special Education department.
Of the new hires is SPED director Amanda Andersen and El Campo High School Dean of Instruction Sandra Fellers who were both hired in June. Other new ECISD hires include Northside Elementary librarian Cynthia Maffett and El Campo High School Assistant Athletic Trainer Nolan Bond.
Louise ISD will be welcoming five new teachers this year with at least one new employee coming to each campus. LISD graduate Michaela Bram will be teaching junior high social studies in the upcoming school year as well as coaching junior high and high school softball. Corey Golan will be an LISD baseball coach and high school social studies teacher. Debbie Johansen will be teaching second grade at Louise Elementary.
New hire Herman Mauch will be a social and emotional counselor for students, assisting current Counselor Traci Harvey. Ashley Ramsay, an LISD graduate, will be assisting LISD IT Director Sandra Holik. Her hiring was made possible by the part of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grants LISD will be receiving due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Ramsay is an instructional technology person,” LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said. “We’ve needed one for a while, we just didn’t have the money for it, but now with ESSER, we’re able to bring her on.”
St. Philip Catholic School leaders hired Matthew Graff to teach English at the junior high as well as Lacey Hubert who is a returning math teacher. In the upcoming school year, SPS will be focusing on implementing technology and training teachers to use the programs.
