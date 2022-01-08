The newspaper asked several public officials from across the county to look at their calendars and crystal balls and to provide a preview of their plans and projects for 2022.
Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar:
“Great things are happening at the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office in 2022. We begin with breaking ground on the new WCSO Emergency Operations and Training Facility.
“The 3,200-square-foot facility will include a training room to comfortably seat 35 people, an emergency operations center, an area for deputies to conduct physical fitness training, and a search bay for evidence collection. The facility is being built on the east side of the jail. Completion of the facility is projected to be in the summer.
“Another big project that will be completed in February is the delivery and installation of a new generator that will successfully provide enough power to run the entire facility (jail and WCSO), including air and heat. The current generator that is located at the sheriff’s office is over 30 years old. It provides enough power to run a few lights and fans for the facility. The generator will not cost the taxpayer any funding as it will be paid for out of commissary funds.
“The Wharton County Sheriff’s Association is bringing back the Wild Game Supper on Saturday, Feb. 19. There will be fun for the whole family that will include a raffle, auction and a delicious meal. Proceeds benefit the community and nonprofit organizations.
“The sheriff’s office applied for and received grant funding (approximately $250,000) from the Office of the Governor to participate in Operation Lone Star ... launched by Gov. Greg Abbott to help combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas.
“Through this grant the sheriff’s office will receive a completely outfitted Chevrolet Tahoe that will serve as an interdiction unit, along with other equipment. The remaining money will be allocated to personnel expenses.
“Deputies will be able to work overtime, which in turn will put additional deputies on the roadways to help deter crime in Wharton County. By participating in Operation Lone Star, we expect to see an increase in our drug seizures in 2022.
“Most importantly, we will strive to keep members of this office safe and equipped with the needed tools to complete the task.”
Look for more responses in a future edition of the El Campo Leader-News.
