El Campo will have three contested district posts in the upcoming May election.
Candidates Lance Lurker, who works in real estate, and Anthony R. Garcia proclaimed their intentions in the final hours of filing Friday. They will both face off against incumbent David Hodges for the District 3 spot.
Hodges is completing his first term on council.
In District 2, long-time incumbent Gloria Harris faces two challengers as well in Blanca E. Petty, a cosmetology instructor and El Campo ISD substitute, and Thomas Coblentz, a project manager for Polasek Construction. District 2 covers the southwest quadrant of the city.
In all, Harris has served 28 years on council despite term limitations. She’s served in two 10-year intervals and then sat out one to two years before running again. Her re-election bid is to seek a fifth consecutive term.
Lone challenger Russell A. Hrncir, a technical communicator for Shoppa’s Farm Supply, will face off against incumbent John Hancock Jr. for the District 4 seat, representing the northeast section of El Campo.
Hancock is completing his second term on council.
Only District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Longoria is unopposed in her re-election bid. Having previously served, Longoria is completing the unexpired term vacated by Jeff Allgayer.
Voters have until Thursday, April 1 to register to vote in the May election.
Early voting will be from Monday, April 19 to Tuesday, April 27.
Election Day is Saturday, May 1.
