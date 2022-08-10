What goes up must come down.
In this case, as property values have risen, the county tax rate is going down in order to keep taxes on existing properties unchanged for next year.
“Our goal is not to collect more taxes from existing property than we did the year before,” Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath said as he presented the proposed budget and tax rate to commissioners Monday.
The proposed tax rate of $.39056 per $100 of valuation will fund the proposed $27.8 million budget for 2023. The current tax rate is $.42479.
The commissioners set Sept. 12 as the date for the public hearing on the 2023 tax rate and budget.
“I believe we came up with a very good budget,” Spenrath said.
The budget is up $1,690,528 over last year, reflecting the added value of new properties in the county, primarily two new solar farms. The new revenue, however, isn’t enough to cover increased expenses, which caused the county to do some penny pinching.
Even though there is nearly $1.7 million more in the new budget, $554,300 of it is taken up by new recurring expenses. Among them are increased fuel and electricity costs, increased cost of property insurance, an increase expense for indigent defense attorneys, jail and juvenile probation expenses, increased travel supplements, emergency management satellite phones, and other technology expenses, to name a few.
The budget also gives each county employee a $3,000 raise. That means a higher percentage increase for lower wage earners and a smaller increase for those with higher salaries. Those on the lowest salary tier will get at 9.8 percent raise and those on the top end, including elected officials, will get a 3.6 percent raise. The cost to the county for the raises is $900,000.
“Our budget will increase by $1.6 million, but we will not fund this by raising existing property taxes. These are new values. There’ll be some increases in sales tax and such,” Spenrath said.
He said the pay increase doesn’t keep up with inflation but it was the best the county can do without raising taxes, something Spenrath said he will not do.
“The consumer price index for this year is showing the cost of everything’s going up 7.5 percent and it’s probably going to be even more,” he said.
Spenrath said the county could have given bigger raises without increasing taxes but it would come with risk.
“This budget is balanced, meaning we are spending less than we’re taking in, only by like $14,000 [later shown to be $15,454],” he said. “Now the budget has to be balanced by law. Don’t get this wrong, but in the past years, the county did this and other counties do this, the federal government does this – they spend more than they take in and they use money in their savings account to balance it out. And my argument always was ‘what happens when there’s no more savings account?’ We could give 20 percent raises this year, we have enough fund balance, but what happens next year when the savings are gone?”
The proposed budget taps into the savings for $2.6 million for one-time expenditures, including six new patrol cars, LED lights, building maintenance, computers, jail building equipment, tower repair, a map printer, repairs to the East Bernard library branch, a sound system for the 23rd District Court, $1 million of it goes to the Road and Bridge Department and $550,000 is designated to the drainage department.
There is also $1.82 million in contingency funds set aside from this year’s reserves for things such as $600,000 for a murder trial expected this fall and $500,000 for fuel increases.
The public hearing for the budget and tax rate will be held Sept. 12 at 9:30 a.m. in the commissioners courtroom in the county annex building.
The proposed budget is available online at www.co.wharton.tx.us/page/wharton.Budgets.
