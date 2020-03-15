Institutions like Wharton County Junior College employ more than 20,000 workers just in the Gulf Coast region adding almost $3 billion to the economy, according to a recent study done by the state comptroller’s office.
Gulf Coast region workers with either an associates degree or some college, the study found, last year earned more than 6,400 annually than high school graduates.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar shared this information and more as he visited WCJC as part of what he’s billing as his “Good for Texas Tour: Community College Edition.”
“There are plenty of good things going on here,” he said as he spoke before a small group in the student center Feb. 26.
Hegar, who previously served as Wharton County’s state representative, is a product of a community college.
“I would not be in the capacity that I am today – the (chief financial officer) for the State of Texas – if I hadn’t taken that initial step at a community college just down the street from me, where I grew up,” Hegar said. “That first step into higher education paved the way for everything else, including my decision to become a lawyer and the honor of representing Texans in public office. These institutions strategically tackle workforce needs and provide a more affordable option for parents and students seeking higher education and job training opportunities.”
Texas community colleges had the nation’s fourth-lowest tuition and fees per year at $2,209 behind California, New Mexico and Arizona, according to data from 2018 complied by the study.
WCJC offers more than 40 associate degree and certificate programs. In 2018, the average student at the local junior college paid $3,110 per year with 6,768 enrolled.
According to his study, 61 percent of community college graduates stay within 50 miles of the institution they attended.
In the 13-county Gulf Coast region, nine colleges, including WCJC, serve 13 counties. Each, he said, serve a vital role in the state’s economy by developing the workforce, preparing students for further academic study and meeting the specific educational and vocational needs of the local areas they serve.
Although most junior college degrees in the region go to students in general studies, allowing continuation in a four-year university, or liberal arts, the area’s colleges awarded 739 degrees for security/protective services, 1,385 to science technicians and 7,797 for health related professions/sciences.
WCJC offers several health-related certifications/degrees at its newly-renovated Johnson Health Occupations Center, for example.
Food and beverage serving is the fastest growing occupation in the region, according to the comptroller’s study, and junior colleges awarded 2,599 degrees last year in personal and culinary services.
Specific degree numbers released by WCJC last year were unavailable as of press time.
