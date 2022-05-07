After seven year’s on Texas’ Death Row, a Webb County jury is now being asked whether an El Campo man was competent to help defend himself during his capital murder trial in 2016.
Demond Depree Bluntson was sentenced to die for the June 19, 2012 killing of his one and a half year old son Devian Bluntson as well as six-year-old Jayden Thompson in a Laredo hotel room which was surrounded by law enforcement at the time.
The children’s mother, Brandy Cerny, was killed in El Campo earlier in the day and the children abducted. Bluntson was charged with her murder as well, but that case has not been tried.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ordered Webb County’s 49th District Court to hold the retrospective competency hearing last June, but COVID delayed any hearings.
The question before 49th District Court jurors this week is whether Bluntson was able to assist in his own defense during his 2016 trial. Should he be found retrospectively incompetent, it does not automatically reverse his conviction.
“When the trial court determines that there is some evidence that the defendant may be incompetent to stand trial, the court must conduct a competency trial. Here, the trial court made that threshold evidentiary determination but failed to hold a trial to complete the determination,” the appeals court said in its decision.
Bluntson’s attorney’s actually first questioned his competency eight months after he was first indicted in Webb County. At the time, the court ordered an expert review, but it was not conducted.
One year later, the request was withdrawn, but a later one raised. Bluntson was evaluated and found competent without a formal trial.
For Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison, the case bears watching, but does not mean Bluntson will be tried for allegedly killing Cerny.
“I’m not worried. Even if Bluntson is found incompetent, he would be sent to a hospital to regain competency. The wait for a bed is two years,” she told the Leader-News.
Bluntson will remain held in the meantime. “I can’t imagine any judge allowing him to be released,” she said.
In 2016, Bluntson was the first person to receive a death sentence in Webb County in a 25-year period.
Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz told Laredo jurors this week that Bluntson was competent during his murder trial. “Mr. Bluntson had the ability to communicate with his lawyers. The truth is not that he was unable, he was unwilling,” Alaniz said in report by KGNS news in Laredo.
Therese Huntnizer and Hilary Sheard are representing Bluntson during the competency hearing. He had several lawyers prior to that and at one point before original trial asked to defend himself, a request that was denied.
The new legal team told the court Bluntson had been suffering from schizophrenia and issues that affected his ability to assist in defense.
