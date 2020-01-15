Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Mario Gonzalez Balderas, 56, of 707 Monseratte in El Campo for two counts of credit or debit card abuse. He was sentenced to 147 days in county jail the for July 5, 2019 crimes with credit for the full time already served.
• Sean Martin Collins, 25, of 4826 Pinder Lane in Pearland for forgery. He was sentenced to 214 days in state jail for the May 13, 2019 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Stewart Wayne Evans, 46, of 2223 CR 161 in Eckhart for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was sentenced to 163 days in county jail for the July 2, 2016 crime with credit for the full time already served. The judge also ordered Evans to pay $800 restitution.
• Jaymierson Fredrick Hampton, 40, of 324 CR 263 in Egypt for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the May 29, 2019 crime.
The judge also fined Hampton $2,000, ordered him to perform 160 hours community service and submit to a drug evaluation.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Hampton if he is able to complete all terms.
• Alvin Laurant Hinds, 56, of 405.5 S. Washington in El Campo for family violence, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 30 days in county jail for the June 27, 2018 with credit for the full time already served.
• Ricky Longoria, 37, of 1220 CR 257 in Egypt for theft of a firearm and home burglary. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the June 2, 2019 crimes. The judge also ordered Longoria to perform 30 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Ginger Lea Melton, 45, of 2705 Lorriane, No. 21, in Houston for theft with two or more previous convictions. She was sentenced to 540 days in state jail for the Feb. 11, 2015 crime with credit for the full time already served.
Melton was also ordered to pay $160 restitution.
• Jack Allan Simmons, 64, of 1205 Preston in Corpus Christi for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 45 days in county jail for the Oct. 14, 2018 crime with credit for the full time already served
• John Gabriel Vasquez, 28, of 500 Victoria in Louise for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the Dec. 8, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Vasquez to write a letter of apology, perform 200 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and $3,079 in restitution.
Vasquez also pleaded guilty to theft, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the Feb. 11, 2019 crime.
Revocations
• Bobby Ray Barrera, 47, of 813 N. Spanish Campo in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. His probation for the Aug. 20, 2018 crime was revoked. Barrera was sentenced to 274 days in state jail with credit for 68 days already served.
• Jamier Coleman, 22, of 249 W. Railroad in Wharton for burglary of a habitation. His conviction for the Dec. 8, 2015 crime was adjudicated. He was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 948 days already served.
• Justin Garza, 30, of 914 Cargill in Wharton for family violence. His conviction for the May 14, 2016 crime was adjudicated and he was sentenced to eight years probation.
• Ricardo Gonzalez, 23, of 32 Serena in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle. His probation for the Sept. 26, 2015 crime was revoked and he was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 227 days already served.
• Philip Ramirez, 40, of 74 Topaz in Brownsville for intoxication assault with a vehicle. His probation for the Dec. 11, 2014 crime was revoked and he was sentenced to three years in prison. Ramirez received credit for 129 days already served.
