The first indicator of El Campo’s 2022 economic condition came Wednesday via a $454,670 check from the State Comptroller’s Office.
A partial rebate from sales tax shoppers paid in November, the check was 18.93 percent more than the payment sent out in January of 2021.
“Another month of rising sales tax receipts, which always helps the city. With inflation and residents shopping local, we’re continuing to see these numbers rise month after month,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said Thursday.
El Campo collects 1.5 percent in sales tax paid, rebated monthly from the state. The city ended the 2021 calendar year with sales tax up 13.76 percent from $4.79 million to $5.45 million. In 2020, El Campo sales tax rebates were up 6.94 percent from 2019. The last year El Campo experienced a sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent.
“We’re optimistic that this trend continues and will ultimately help the taxpayer as we look into the next budget cycle,” Sladek said.
Sales tax revenue pays for police officers and Inspections Department staff along with the lights at city hall and elections, largest single revenue fund for the City of El Campo.
The February rebate will reflect dollars spent in the last throes of the Christmas buying frenzy, both inside the city limits and online.
County Reports
Wharton County’s half-cent sales tax rebate rocketed 30.56 percent this month, the $341,228 check, another sharp gain after a 21.23 percent climb in December and 26.4 percent increase in November.
Last year ended with a 27.68 percent gain over 2020 which was up 3.73 from 2019.
The city of Wharton’s sales tax rebate rose 9.98 percent from January 2021’s tally, from $198,685 to $218,270.
Wharton ended 2021 with a 14.63 percent increase over 2020 which was down 0.29 percent in comparison to 2019.
The City of East Bernard received a $48,641 this month, up from $36,682 in January 2021, a whopping 32.60 percent gain.
The small city ended 2021 almost flat with just a 0.2 percent gain over 2020 which was up 13.55 percent from 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.