City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
A teenager was arrested on the El Campo ISD Alternative School grounds, 802 Depot, around 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24. The child was caught with a baggie of marijuana.
Santiago Vasquez, 33, of 1905 32nd in McAllen was arrested at 5:33 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense after being stopped on U.S. 59. Processed, Vasquez was transported to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted a $7,500 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Jamel Lavonte Henderson, 22, of 810 CR 257 in Eagle Lake was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 for expired registration as well as warrants for criminal mischief, running a stop sign, violating a promise to appear and two counts of not having a valid driver’s license.
Violence, weapons
Antonio Rosas, 41, of 208.5 Bruns was arrested at 10:04 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24 on a warrant for family violence related to a Feb. 17 incident. Processed, he went to county jail. Once there, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Fred Nimoy Ceasar, 44, of 909 Roberts was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 on a warrant for violating a bond or protective order with two or more previous convictions along with a separate count violating a bond or protective order. Processed, Ceasar was transferred to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating the theft of two rifles and two shotguns from Walmart, 3413 West Loop. The crime took place sometime between Sept. 12, 2018 and now.
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, 805 E. Jackson, on Feb. 13. No damage report was available.
Identity theft was reported at Ryan Services, 26620 U.S. 59, between Feb. 19 and 24. More than $40,000 in mowers were stolen as a result.
Violence, weapons
A case of harassment was reported on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, involving an issue between Oct. 1 and now. A threat was made on the store grounds Feb. 21.
Animal abuse is under investigation in the 800 block of Fahrenthold in a case reported Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Police are investigating family violence with injuries reported in the 100 block of East Correll around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jeffery Todd Morris, 55, of 602 Merchant was booked at 9:18 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Walter Lee Washington III, 33, of 1318 Vallejo was booked at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 on a warrant for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.
Infinity Sonia Cuellar, 21, of 127 Bayou in Port Lavaca was arrested by state troopers at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 for marijuana possession.
Violence, weapons
Cory David Contreras, 21, of 1112 Kelving Way in Wharton was arrested by Wharton police at 6:06 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Other
Shaneakqa Mone Kuykendall, 24, of 1022 W. Milam in Wharton was arrested by DPS at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 for tampering with evidence as well as City of Wharton warrants for two counts each of failure to appear and no driver’s license.
Mary Ann Martinez, 50, of 1185 Olivia, Apt. 158, was booked at 4:38 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26 on a warrant for criminal trespass.
