El Campo police have recovered two credit card skimmers from Walmart and have the alleged thief in custody.
“The loss prevention officials saw it in progress and notified police. We are able to make the arrest,” ECPD Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican said, adding the units were found on the self check out lines around 6:25 p.m. Thursday, April 13.
Skimmers are typically attached to credit card readers at cash registers, gas pumps or automatic teller machines where they record card information and personal identification numbers without interfering with the legitimate transactions. The skimmed data can then be recovered and used for illegal means, often quick purchases made before fraud detection services lock accounts.
“I don’t know if it happened before,” Mican said, but added that since the two units were recovered, there is a good chance that at least information on those two devices weren’t decimated for illicit means.
Police arrested Selford Velcu, 19, of 10102 Pear Limb in Houston at 6:40 p.m. Thursday, April 13 on a single count of unlawful use of a criminal instrument and a 16-year-old Houston boy faces the same charge.
Taken to the Wharton County Jail the next morning, Velcu posted a $7,500 bond and was released the same day. The boy was processed by juvenile authorities and released to a parent.
Although police and store loss officials may have gotten there in time to stop data theft this time, the public should be aware these devices could show up anywhere making vigilance vital.
Residents should take care when preparing to insert a credit card into a reader. Check to make sure seals are intact. If anything looks unusual, loose or broken, contact the business attendants.
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of identity theft should contact their card representatives and the police department.
The last time a card skimmer came into the news locally was Feb. 9 when one was found on gas pump at 7-Eleven, 2403 N. Mechanic.
Most previously discovered devices were discovered on gas pumps along the U.S. 59 corridor.
