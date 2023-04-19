LOOK REAL?

Held in evidence with the El Campo PD the object at right is a credit card skimmer seized at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on Thursday. Found on the self check out lanes, police believe it was recovered before any stolen data was used.

El Campo police have recovered two credit card skimmers from Walmart and have the alleged thief in custody.

“The loss prevention officials saw it in progress and notified police. We are able to make the arrest,” ECPD Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican said, adding the units were found on the self check out lines around 6:25 p.m. Thursday, April 13.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.