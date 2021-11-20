A rotting pile of brush wasn’t exactly the Thanksgiving decoration July Calais had in mind, but it’s one she fears will welcome guests this holiday season.
The Sam Street resident has been trying to get city garbage collectors to haul off the pile since before the new company Texas Disposal Systems took over on Oct. 1 with no luck.
“I’ve seen them (collecting brush) on the east and north. I hope it will be picked up by next week,” Calais told the newspaper, adding she’s never had problems in the past. “Now they are charging me $7 to $8 more monthly, and they haven’t done anything yet.”
About 200 piles of brush were left behind when the previous trash service company, Waste Connections, ended service. The city charged the company $30,000 to have TDS pick up those stacks.
Unfortunately, Calais’ wasn’t among the already collected, and now more brush piles are stacking up throughout the city daily, many that don’t follow the new company’s cut, bundle and tie restrictions.
Council will hear a report on the issue during its Monday night session, City Manager Courtney Sladek said it will include, “ideas for brush pickup and accommodations for the elderly and disabled.”
Currently, residents who aren’t still awaiting collection of piles cut before Oct. 1 face the possibilities by first a court warning and then a fine for non-compliance with city ordinances.
The issue has come up in the past District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris told the Leader-News Friday, adding tickets and ultimately fines can be a problem themselves. “You can’t make people who don’t have the money pay for it,” she said. “I hope we get this solved. This is becoming a big problem.”
For many residents, it’s a long lingering one.
“With Thanksgiving less than (five) days away, I am NOT looking forward to celebrating with all this trash still around,” Calais said.
The city could look at changing the contract, but contract changes could affect pricing.
El Campo faced the cut, bundle and tie issue in 2015. The then trash provider Progressive Waste demanded it, but the city insisted the regulation be dropped.
Tropical Storm Bill hit in June 2015, overwhelming the company and leading to council issuing an ultimatum in January 2016 demanding Progressive clear streets for face contract cancellation.
Streets were cleared by March 2016 with brush burned at the old city landfill.
