The Louise ISD school board will be tackling district ratings, superintendent goals and more during its upcoming session Monday night.
Trustees may consider creating goals for the superintendent at this meeting before his annual evaluation in January. Part of Oliver’s job as superintendent is to execute goals created for him periodically by the school board.
“I don’t know what they’ll do as far as setting goals,” Oliver said. “They may just hold on to our other goals. We may have (new) goals set to keep kids safe, etc.”
The board will consider adopting a resolution concerning the district’s STAAR testing ratings for the 2020-2021 school year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, STAAR ratings may not properly reflect the progress of Texas schools, according to LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver.
“Some other school districts are saying, since we had such a strange start to the year, ‘should we do something different as far as our ratings?’” Oliver said.
The Texas Education Agency’s annual ratings for school districts can be based on STAAR testing scores, graduation rates, student college, career and military readiness and more, according to the TEA website.
Also on the agenda is an action item for the board to consider approving a financial audit report conducted by an independent auditor. The auditor annually examines the district’s fund balance, buildings and more before producing a report for the board.
Four LISD trustee positions are up for election this year on the General Election ballot. Early voting began last week and Election Day is Nov. 3.
The school board positions on this year’s ballot are 2, 5, 6 and 7, currently filled by Board Vice President Alfred Ochoa Jr., Secretary Pro Tem Amanda Cox, Board President Linda Alderson and Jay Heard, respectively.
Challengers for position 2 are Sonny Gonzales and Chad Hajovsky; for position 5 is Eldon Penner; position 6 is Stephen Lutringer and position 7 is Ricky Wendel. (For a voters’ guide on the LISD election, please see our Oct. 17 edition.)
Other items on the agenda include:
The board will consider approving the district’s plan for its Gifted and Talented program.
Trustees will consider nominating a Wharton County Appraisal District board of directors representative. The appraisal district determines tax values.
The school board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26 at the Louise ISD building, 408 Second.
