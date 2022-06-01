Traditional Memorial Day tributes in El Campo were held before tiny groups Monday, honoring those who fought and died for the nation.
As winds gusted at El Campo Community Cemetery, those gathered clustered in the shade of a small pavilion situated in the midst of headstones.
At the El Campo American Legion Hall, empty chairs far, far outnumbered those in attendance to hear outgoing State Rep. Phil Stephenson, R-Wharton, share his thoughts on Memorial Day.
It was six days since 19 school children and two adults were killed in Ulvade by a gunman who walked unchallenged into their school. Gas was averaging $4.24 per gallon in Texas, although a couple of El Campo stations still had a cheaper supply. And, across the nation, the official start of summer was marked by news of a North Carolina man sentenced to life in prison five years after hitting a $10 million lottery prize.
“We’re only one generation away from losing our freedom ... that’s why we’re here today to remember,” Stephenson said.
In the Hall Of Legions Past
“Don’t wish everyone a happy Memorial Day, it’s not to celebrate (it is) to mourn,” Stephenson said, keeping national and state politics out of his comments made in the Craig-Harris American Legion Hall.
Instead, he urged those in attendance to honor the nation’s Armed Services personnel.
“They deserve your respect and gratitude every day of the year,” Stephenson said.
Most of those were attendance had gray hair, with a few notable exceptions like four-year-old Elijah Guerrero of El Campo. He likes planes, he said, but may not yet be old enough to understand all of the ceremony his mother Hailey Flores and grandmother Lorine Molina brought him to on Monday.
Elijah never met his family member lost in Vietnam’s battles, he only knows it’s an important day, but was too shy to offer his thoughts.
Memorial Day started as Decoration Day shortly after the Civil War, when a nation devastated by the losses vowed not to forget sacrifice. Northern and Southern dead were saluted in the same services, flowers set on gravestones regardless of the color of the uniform.
“Today is not about politics. Today is about people who actually did something,” Stephenson said, adding later. “I don’t care what your political views are, we’re Americans.”
Elks Lodge members Gerry Mikeska, James Kocurek and Harry Isenberger joined in Honor Guard services offering their swords in salute of the flag.
Six Legionnaires (Jesse Perez, Daniel Hrncir, Daniel Falcon, Stanley Voldan, David Smith and Stanley Sellers) fired three volleys in the traditional rifle salute before Charlie Merta manned the bugle for Taps.
The service ended with a good will sandwich lunch in the Hall.
Talk Among The Tombstones
The focus on the fallen started at El Campo Community Cemetery with Carey Smith offering a prayer “to honor our veterans who gave their lives and who stood up for our country.”
Speaker Diana Guerra Callis then spoke of what service gives back to those who enlist.
“The military taught me to have someone’s back ... the true meaning of friendship,” she said. “I will tell anybody, any kid, not only are the benefits good, it’s the bonds (of friendship formed).”
Teenagers in El Campo, so far removed from military experience, need to learn more about service, District 2 City Councilwoman Gloria Harris said, saying many related service with fighting, and only fighting.
The military offers its soldiers training in everything from computer technology to medicine, auto mechanics to cooking, of course, needing personnel to fill those roles in addition to those who need to be prepared to serve on the front line.
Harris urged the public to find more ways for military personnel to interact with students.
Service Not Forgotten
Chaplain Rick Marik read the list of veterans who had died since last year’s Memorial Day observance.
They were: L.J. Bartek, Jesus Debot, Harry Hall, Gus Vajdos, Medford Hoffman, Tommy Staff, Clement Korenek, John Marek, Alan Bartosh, Robert Jansky, Harry Kight and Marvin Capak.
Also Jerome Naiser, Charlie Culp, Wade Newton, Johnny Nordeen, Joe Kracusky, Larry Matlock, Pee Wee Wier, Ed Wasek, Gary Rice, J.P. Anderson, Lester Lutringer, David Fowler, Victor Buzek, D.D. Hill and Gene Beery Jr. were veterans buried with the post’s Honor Guard offering a final salute.
At the El Campo Community Cemetery, another list was read by Sharon Griffin, this one of veterans buried on the site. They were: Howard Alexander, Elliot James Allen, Richard Allen, Elmo Baldwin, Henry C. Baldwin, Ollie Baldwin, Frankie L. Barnes, James Baylor, David Bell, William Bell, Zeb Bennett, Floyd Bishop, Samuel Blackwell, Floyd Brigham, Johnnie Brigham, Allen Brown, C.H. Brown, Walter Carter, Elnathan Ceasar, Johnnie Ceasar, Henry Charleston, Ike Charleston, Ernest Chestnut, James Ray Davis, Clyde Edward Jr., Elroy Edison, Artie Ellis Sr. Willie Lee Ellis, Horace Fisher, (Franklin) Morris Calvin Flagg, Mose Gary Sr., Moses Gary Jr., Sam Gaskin Sr., Joe Gipson, Volley Gibson, Will Gipson, James Glenn, George Grant, Byron Greely, Eugene Harris, Ellis Hempbill, Edgar Holmes, Charlie Moses Hopes, Lee Hopes, Hayes Jackson.
Ray Allen Jackson, Wesley Jackson, Ira Johnson Sr., Louis Johnson, Melvin Knootz, Jenkins Lacey Sr., Jessie Lilly Sr., Lee Marshall, LaFayette Martindale Jr., Elroy McAffe, J.B. McAffe, George Miller, Ricky Miller, Warren Miller, Oliver Murray, Albert North, Howard Perkins, Merlin L. Poindexter, Alvin Richie, Samuel Robinson Sr., Samuel Rucker, Lester Saddler, Archie Schooler, Elmo Schooler, Inda Simmons, Solomo Smith, Roy Smooth, Chester Sodia, Cleo Stevenson, Claude Stewart, Matthew Taylor, Edward R. Thornton, Joseph Thomas Tones, Rochester Tones, Willie Turner, Rudolph Ware, George Williams, Joe Louis Williams, Lawrence Williams Sr. and Vernon Jerrard Williams.
