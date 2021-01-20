Show your El Campo pride in 2021 with the latest window placard inside the Leader-News today.
“We’re delighted to bring you this community spirit offering made possible by our advertisers,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said Monday. “Please tape the card onto your home and business windows or glass doors and show your support for the community.”
Another way people can show their support for the community is to wear red each Friday.
“What a wonderful and easy way to show our pride and support for El Campo,” City Development Corporation of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said. “We do this during football season to support our Ricebird football team. Let’s wear Ricebird Red every Friday to show we support our businesses, our community and our schools! We have many people looking at El Campo as a home for their new or expanding businesses right now. Seeing the community-wide support is great way to show them just how much we love and support El Campo. When someone comes for a site visit and sees that sea of Red, it will make a statement and, believe me, they will ask about it.”
The El Campo Leader-News is working in partnership with the City Development Corporation of El Campo, City of El Campo, chamber of commerce, El Campo Memorial Hospital and a host of businesses on El Campo Pride, an offshoot of the Shop LOCAL! movement.
“The goals are simple – do everything we can to bolster community spirit. El Campo’s a special kind of place. I don’t know that we always take the time to appreciate that, especially when times are tough,” Crabtree said.
This placard is made possible by the support of advertisers First Financial Bank, Mr. Tire Auto Service Center at Rice Farmers Coop, Gulf Coast Lease Service, Inc., NewFirst National Bank, Preferida De Monterrey, First State Bank and Sutherlands.
The first El Campo pride placard “Believe in El Campo” was printed in October 2020.
“We have a very limited amount still here at the Leader-News,” Crabtree said. “Make sure you keep your copies of each of these placards. They will come in handy later. Look to the El Campo Leader-News for a future announcement.”
ECMH distributed 2,000 “Because El Campo Matters” t-shirts last year as part of the EC Pride movement, and the chamber printed bumper stickers.
The CDC’s Shop LOCAL! campaign runs month in the newspaper.
