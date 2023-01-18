Myatt students have a new way to burn off some energy and stay focused, with the addition of a sensory path at the elementary campus designed by one of El Campo ISD’s high school students.
The elementary students leap, hopscotch and crab-walk down the colorful hallway flooring as a way to keep them calm and help them focus. Some classes walk their students across the course on their way to or from lunch or recess, other classes take short breaks if the students get wound up and some students just take one or two hops if they’re walking from place to place.
“Myatt wanted one and approached my class to design it. We’ve been working on it since December. We met with counselors and instructional coaches and, after their feedback, we finished the design and they loved it,” Education and Training Advisor Brooke Hlavinka said.
After a round of voting, Andrea Sanchez’s project was chosen and, after removing copyrighted material, it was installed at the campus.
“It started as a graded project for class, and it grew from there. The Myatt teachers voted on ours and they liked mine,” Sanchez said.
El Campo junior and FCCLA student Sanchez designed the program and entered it in a contest for future educators.
“It’s called the Focus on Children contest. The first round is Feb. 2-4 in Galveston, then state in Dallas in April and eventually Nationals sometime in the summer,” Sanchez said.
The sensory pathway was installed over Christmas Break and teacher reviews are starting to come in.
“We’ve only had five or so teachers submit reviews so far, but it’s been 100 percent so far. The teachers say the kids love it. (Students) came down and saw it day one and they were all over it, trying to figure it out,” Hlavinka said.
Campus officials are excited about the addition.
“These kids need this. It’s something they need more after recess to just reset them. It’s too early for us to say it’s had an effect on behavior,” Myatt Principal Mauri Couey said.
The elementary school is planning to expand the sensory pathway into a full hallway on the opposite end of the school.
“We’re getting another one professionally done made. It’s already ordered and we’re just waiting on it to arrive. Some of it was ordered earlier and we’re hoping it’ll be here by spring break,” Couey said.
