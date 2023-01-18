Youngsters hop

Myatt kindergarten students Joey Rodgers, Harvey Treybig and Leah Labay (l-r) all make use of the elementary’s new sensory path Thursday. Energetic students returning to classes can get energy out before resuming class work.

Myatt students have a new way to burn off some energy and stay focused, with the addition of a sensory path at the elementary campus designed by one of El Campo ISD’s high school students.

The elementary students leap, hopscotch and crab-walk down the colorful hallway flooring as a way to keep them calm and help them focus. Some classes walk their students across the course on their way to or from lunch or recess, other classes take short breaks if the students get wound up and some students just take one or two hops if they’re walking from place to place.

