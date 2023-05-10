An extension for West Loop apartment zoning and city council canvassing top today’s agenda.
Dirt work is starting for TriArc Real Estate Partners’ $40 million Creekside Ranch apartments and town homes at the intersection of the West Loop and South Street.
The company has a Planned Development Agreement with the city linking property with multiple zones. Last council session, TriArc CEO Joseph Bramante requested an 18-month extension for Phase 1, roughly 200 apartments and town homes. Bramante told the Leader-News last week that the extension wouldn’t be needed now since work has begun.
Council, however, still has the item on tonight’s agenda.
Dirt work was enough in 2013 when council voted the new Little League park on the West Loop was “substantially complete” ensuring it received $1 million in city funding.
Creekside Ranch is tentatively planned to open in 2025. Pre-leasing is expected to start in early summer.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting, moved from Monday to allow for election canvassing, is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
El Campo voters gave Steve Ward the District 1 seat, Tom Coblentz the District 2 position and returned incumbent John Hancock Jr. in District 4. District 3 Councilman David Hodges who returned unopposed will also be sworn in after election returns for the other three posts are canvassed.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. today in chambers, 315 E. Jackson, with time included for public comments.
Bids from those wanting to buy city dirt will be considered during the session as well as an updated contract for El Campo EMS to provide transfers to and from El Campo Memorial Hospital.
