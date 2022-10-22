ECISD talking Guardian plan at next session

El Campo ISD trustees have yet more safety and security proposal in-front of them for their October meeting, furthering the Guardian Plan as well as renewing their drug dog and internet monitoring contracts.

Board members will be taking another step forward in their Guardian program. If approved by the board, trustees will empower Superintendent Bob Callaghan to develop rules and procedures for the implementation of ECISD’s guardian program.

