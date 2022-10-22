ECISD talking Guardian plan at next session

El Campo ISD trustees have yet more safety and security proposal in-front of them for their October meeting, furthering the Guardian Plan as well as renewing their drug dog and internet monitoring contracts.
Board members will be taking another step forward in their Guardian program. If approved by the board, trustees will empower Superintendent Bob Callaghan to develop rules and procedures for the implementation of ECISD’s guardian program.
Trustees approved the Guardian Program for ECISD at their September meeting, in a 5-1 vote with trustee Kathy Smith being the one nay vote.
A Guardian Program, if adopted by a school board, gives the district the power to allow trained staff to carry firearms on campus as a security measure. The school board has final approval on any trained candidate that applies to be part of the program. Candidates must pass a psychological screening, then receive training from a certified instructor before getting the approval of the board.
As part of the board’s consent agenda, the district is considering renewing their contract with Canine Contraband Detection, a service that provides trained drug-sniffing dogs to find drugs on ECISD campuses.
The new contract provides for 10 full day visits to campuses for the 2022-23 school year at a cost of $320 per dog/handler team.
The district has also received a trio of bids for their Internet monitoring software that allows the district to monitor student Internet usage, a $29,115 bid from The Computer Center in El Campo, a $29,225 bid from SHI Government Solutions out of Dallas and a $30,625 bid from CDW-Government out of Chicago, Il.
The meeting will be held at the ECISD Administration building, 700 W. Norris at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26.
