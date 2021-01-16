New positive Wharton County COVID-19 cases continue to outnumber recoveries, but hope, officials say, comes with area vaccine immunizations under way.
El Campo Memorial Hospital has started the process with signing people up via its website: www.ecmh.org and then notifying them of appointments. Those receiving a vaccination are given a CDC COVID-19 record card noting the date of the first dose and are scheduled to receive the second shot.
In the meantime, Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reports 133 new COVID-19 positive cases since Tuesday’s report and 107 recoveries, bringing the current number of active cases to 327. Of those, 127 are in the El Campo area, 11 in Louise while Danevang and Pierce both have two.
Wharton has 125 active cases with 27 cases in East Bernard and 21 in Boling.
The county office reports 67 confirmed fatalities while the Department of State Health Services puts that number at 81.
“Our regional hospitalization rate is currently percent,” County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Debbie Cenko said.
Wharton County falls in Region Q including the Greater Houston area.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-32, limiting restaurant occupancy at 50 percent when COVID hospitalizations in the region require 15 percent of bed space for at least seven days and closing bars, was enacted in the area on Jan. 5.
Officials continue to urge residents to social distance, wear masks and wash hands to help prevent the virus’ spread.
The next free county-wide testing will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic. Registration is required. Visit https://secure.dentrustocs.com/docs/tdemscreening to sign up for the test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.