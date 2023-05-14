A Houston woman wanted for allegedly shooting a family member in Wharton turned herself in to the Wharton Police Department Wednesday.
Tamya Myles, 21, was jailed on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of firearm by felon.
According to police, Myles shot Carlos Antonio Velasquez Brown, a family member, in the upper left torso on May 1 in the 100 block of West Emily St. He was transported to a hospital and released with non-life-threatening injuries.
Additional information was not available as of press time.
