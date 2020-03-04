Tax office worker Cindy Hernandez held a commanding lead through GOP primary balloting, but it wasn’t quite enough to claim a clear victory.
Instead, Hernandez will have to face Sarah Hudgins in a May runoff. Challenger Jessica Schulze is now out of the race. The election count gave 3,137 votes to Hernandez, 2,691 to Hudgins and 1,135 to Schulze.
With no Democratic challenger, the May 26 runoff will decide who will be the next tax assessor with Grace Utley not seeking re-election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.