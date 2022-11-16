Leaders Of Tomorrow

FFA National Officers elected at the National Congress, Oct 29. Newly elected officers Gracie Murphy Eastern Region Vice President, Andrew Seibel President, Jess Herr Secretary, MacKenna Clifton Southern Region Vice President, Ryan Williamson Western Region Vice President and Karstyn Cantrell, Central Region Vice President

One of El Campo’s homegrown sons was issued one of the highest honors the National FFA organization can bestow.

Ryan Williamson, son of El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson, was selected as Texas’ nominee for the Western Region Vice President in Indianapolis, Ind, on Oct. 29.

