One of El Campo’s homegrown sons was issued one of the highest honors the National FFA organization can bestow.
Ryan Williamson, son of El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson, was selected as Texas’ nominee for the Western Region Vice President in Indianapolis, Ind, on Oct. 29.
Williamson, now a junior at Texas A&M, was selected as a national officer, after serving at the state level the year before last. And he’ll be living out of a suitcase for awhile as an FFA spokesman.
“I’ll be taking the year off and traveling the country to spread the mission of FFA. I’ll be in a different state basically every week for about five months and I’ll be the student voice on the FFA Board of Directors. I’ll be delivering keynote addresses at conventions,” Ryan said.
Part of a national officer’s responsibilities is taking part in political activism at the national level.
“I’ll be in (Washington) D.C. for a couple weeks, we have a state officer summit putting together a conference and we’ll meet with legislators and advisors to the president, people that are making decisions on agriculture. Most of what I’ll be doing is going to schools and giving conferences,” Ryan said.
College students that want to represent the FFA nationally have to be selected at the state level and sent to the national committees for final selection.
“I was involved in FFA when I was in high school, it really motivated me to pursue leadership ... Each state is eligible to submit one candidate to the national board, there were 35 states that submitted candidates. All 35 of us went to Indianapolis, and went through an interview process. There were panel interviews, nine individual interviews, an extemporaneous speech and forum discussions with agricultural professionals. Nine students sit on the nominating committee and chose six of us, to represent (FFA) at the national level,” Williamson said.
After years in FFA, starting locally in El Campo’s chapter, Williamson has reached the top of the pyramid.
“This is the culmination for FFA, I’ve had a leadership position at all levels, local district and state. They had 850,000 students and they chose six of us. It’s a surreal moment to know you’ve been trusted like this,” Williamson said.
