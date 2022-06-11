It’s not yet officially summer in El Campo, but with heat indexes surging over 100 degrees it’s more important than ever to keep cool.
Authorities encourage people to stay inside with air-conditioning at home or in public places during the heat of the day when possible.
Symptoms of heat -related problems to watch for include: headache, fatigue, dry tongue and dark urine.
Tips to beat the heat:
1. Dressing in lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors reflect some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.
2. Drink plenty of fluids. Water is the top recommended fluid. Avoid alcohol and caffeine which dehydrate the body. Avoid using salt tablets unless directed to do so by a physician.
3. Eat small meals and eat more often: Avoid high-protein foods, which increase metabolic heat.
4. Slow down: Avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 and 7 a.m.
5. Stay indoors when possible: If air-conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine. Remember that electric fans do not cool, they simply circulate the air.
6. Be a good neighbor: During heat waves, check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air-conditioning.
7. Don’t delay getting help for symptoms. If you find yourself or someone else might be suffering from a heat-related illness, move to a cooler shady place, lie down, drink some fluids and call 9-1-1.
8. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
