The El Campo Leader-News earned multiple honors at the recent South Texas Press Association 2021 Better Newspaper Contest for its efforts to provide quality coverage.
Overall, the paper was judged to be in the top three semi-weekly papers throughout South Texas, according to University of Texas – Austin Journalism Department judges, edged out for first place this year by the Fayette County Record.
“The staff’s dedication didn’t waver for one instance despite COVID shutdowns and all other concerns related to the virus. Excellence isn’t optional here, it’s part of the everyday efforts because you the Leader-News readers deserve only that,” Editor & Publisher Shannon Crabtree said. “News matters and this is your news and your newspaper.”
Sports Editor Joshua Reese’s photo of a line of cheerleaders following one another to do a flip captured first place among semi-weekly papers in feature photos. The image, judges said, “is an artistic composition that uses timing to create something interesting and different.”
Lifestyle Editor Quala Matocha won second in the same category with an image of a COVID patient recently released from the hospital. She “captured an intimate, powerful candid portrait of a woman reacting to a show of support from the community ...,” judges said.
Humorous column writing by Crabtree earned the paper another first place award. The columns “are peppered with colorful detail ... made this reader laugh out loud,” judges said.
In the news photo category, the Leader-News took both second with a Crabtree photo of a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest and third place with an Emily Linke picture of the class of 2020’s socially-distanced graduation ceremony.
The reader-favorite Kids Eye View special section where area elementary students design ads and write stories captured second place and a note that it was “adorable.”
Third place recognition was earned in news writing. “Shannon Crabtree’s writing is sharp, clean and to-the-point,” judges said, also commented on thoroughness.
Another third place came in Feature writing via a Matocha story on El Campo’s first black homecoming queen. “The story’s strength comes from the poignant memories of a homecoming queen who was celebrated by her classmates while suffering the wrath of their parents,” judges said.
Leader-News Lifestyle pages also tied for third with judges noting “interesting local stories accompanied by excellent layouts.”
Sports coverage earned the paper a third place as did display advertising efforts. Overall page design received an honorable mention.
Winners were announced at the annual convention held this year in Ulvade in late July.
