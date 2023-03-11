Children can catch lasting memories along with Saturday’s supper next weekend during the annual Kidfish event.
Organizers expect a good crowd from 8 a.m to noon, Saturday, March 18 despite the Wharton County Youth BBQ Cook-off judging and assorted fair pageants taking place that same weekend.
“Last year was a great year with around 180 kids and families. 200 would not be out of the question,” City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.
Kidfish is open to child ages 2 to 15 at Legacy Park on the West Loop. Registration takes place on site.
“We have approximately 70 poles in working order, so all are encouraged to bring their own poles if possible,” Thompson said.
There plenty to catch in the stocked Legacy pond including perch, bass, hybrid blue catfish and channel catfish. “Last year a 40-pound catfish was caught,” Thompson said.
Contests include biggest fish caught by age group with several door prizes available.
The best part of the event, Thompson said, is “The kids and memories being made ... a couple of years ago, we had just started going to catfish and I wandered on a mother with her three- to four-year-old daughter in her lap, she was holding a small perch still on the hook and line. The mother had a tear in her eye and I asked how it was going. She said it was great ... She looked back and said ‘you don’t understand ... my daughter is non-verbal autistic and she just said fish.’ I teared up and smiled, that when I knew I was hooked.”
City staff and game wardens volunteer their time at the event along with Coastal Catfish and the Schmidt Family (catfish donation), Challenger Services, YK Communication, The Young Family Foundation, HEB, Reef Hoppers, Coca Cola, Del Papa Distributors, John Harborth State Farm, Matagorda Bay CCA, John and Christie Houston and Ferguson Waterworks.
