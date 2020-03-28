A Killeen man faces up to 20 years in prison, accused of causing a fatal crash at the truck weigh station in Hungerford three months ago.
The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down a single count manslaughter indictment against 44-year-old Ariel Hernandez Marin during March deliberations.
Investigation conducted by state troopers into a two semi-truck crash Jan. 2 laid the blame on Marin. Driving a 1995 Freightliner, Marin reportedly tried to turn northbound while in the southbound lanes. “Basically, (Marin) drove north the wrong way where it was clearly marked,” said DPS Sgt. Stephen Woodard, spokesman for the area. “The truck trucker made a U-turn ... and hit another head-on,”
William Coulter, 65, of North Carolina, the driver of a 2006 International truck, did not survive the impact.
The grand jury indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather jury’s vote that a prosecutor has enough information against a person to proceed with felony charges.
