Departing District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris took a moment to address council after receiving an official thank you for her 30 years of service to the community.
Harris said:
I’d like to give thanks to all of the citizens of El Campo. Had not it been for some of those citizens, I wouldn’t be here today. But they pushed me, they begged me. I got even the old folks. When I look at Ronny (City Attorney Ronny Collins) over there, I started with your dad when he was city attorney. He taught me a lot of things. I had John Petty, everybody knows John Petty, he was involved with everything. That’s how I got to run. He said, “I think you need to get up there and straighten them out.” I said “Straighten them out?”
And, then I decided to run. He begged me. Mr. (Red) Miller over there at the Dodge Company, he begged me. He said, “Ms. Harris, I hear that John (Petty) wants you to run.”
I said, “That’s what he says, but I don’t know I’ve got to talk it over with Gene (her husband).”
I said, “Gene, you oughta run.” Gene said, “Nah, you are the big mouth in the family and I’m the money man in the family, so you go do whatever you want to do and I’m behind you.”
And that was so good.
And I got to hand it them, my hats go off to people like Paul Soechting (a former city mayor). He trained me. Me and the judge (then mayor now County Judge Phillip Spenrath) used to have a little run in, but good run ins help you. Every time I see him, he says had not it been for you. And I say, well had not it been for you, Spenrath.
So my, my hat’s just off. It’s off to my district, District 2. I tried to make some improvements, but you know you can’t make improvements unless you got a backbone behind it. And I fuss at my people out there, those that live out there. Those that I know, those that I don’t. Clean up.
I thought about Robert Lundy (former city manager). He was a good help. I thought about Mr. Vela (Gilbert Vela, a now retired elementary school principal) he calls this have district too. Him and Bobby Perez (former councilman and citizen of the year) and Rachel Simon. We spoke to no end.
We didn’t have representation out there on that side of town and we know we couldn’t win at-large all the time.
But, thank God, I set a record. When I ran, I ran at-large I got the most votes in the City of El Campo. That’s an A-plus.
I hear people say you well oughta been the mayor. No, I gotta sit over there and learn.
And, I’m glad I took that. Learn to see what they were doing, being taught. I couldn’t come up here because I got the most votes and say I want to be this and I want to be that.
Sometimes you got to sit back and learn and watch.
My hat go off to Steve Ward (District 1 Councilman). He sat over there next to me and sometimes we punching, “Steve, what you think?” (Ward heard saying, “Yes ma’am”) Steve whatcha think we ought to do. You have to have somebody to help you.
As I say to Mr. Tom Coblentz (the councilman who replaced her). I hope you do a good job. I think you have the ability to it. But I need you to be the man and do the work. I mean you’ve got to listen to people, but you’ve got to step up.
I say this to Cedric Taylor (the man who ran against Coblentz). You fought a good fight. Maybe you did lose, but like the old folks say, “I got knocked down, but I’m going get back up.” You might not be able to get District 2, but you might be able to get another place on this council. Or you might be on a committee.
When I’m riding around town I put my eyes out on one first building that we made when I got on city council – the Civic Center. My little grandson goes out there and says, “Granny, what’s your name doing up there?” I say because I was on city council.
So I challenge you, all that’s here. Leave us a marking stone in your city. Don’t just represent a certain part. Represent the whole city. When the whole city gets things, all districts, all people, get something, and that’s the main thing. Don’t be selfish up here because I want it for myself. I want something for the city. I want something for all of the people. So what does that. Kick that old selfishness out of your heart. Oh, I’m going to vote for it because it’s going to help my neighborhood. Your neighborhood is just a part, but the city is what they’re looking at.
What El Campo got to offer? They’re not looking at what a certain addition of El Campo got to offer. I give my hats off to you mayor (Chris Barbee). To Courtney (City Manager Courtney Sladek), I’m just a block away and I’ve still got your number when I want a word, you know I’m going to call you.
Thank you for your time. Thank you for your support. It’s been a swift race. It’s been a good race and I don’t know, I want to tell you this Tom (Coblentz) but if I don’t think you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing, I don’t care if I’m 80 years old, I’m going to come back.
– Harris received a standing ovation.
