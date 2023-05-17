Harris’ Last Time Stepping Down

Now former-councilwoman Gloria Harris shares a laugh with now County Judge Phillip Spenrath, at the time El Campo’s City Mayor, in 2009 the last time Harris stepped down from her District 2 council seat. At the time, she had hit the 10-year term limit for a second time and stepped down only to return to her seat after a two-year break. Harris has now hit the limit for a third time and told her replacement she would be back if necessary, having made the same promise 12 years ago.

Departing District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris took a moment to address council after receiving an official thank you for her 30 years of service to the community.

Harris said:

