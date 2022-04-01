El Campo residents wanting to clean up their homes, or perhaps help a neighbor, can do so at the citywide clean up next month.
Set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23 in Rotary Park, 1211 E. Jackson, the event will only be for El Campo residents. A driver’s license or other ID card showing an El Campo address or utility bill will be required.
Old tires, appliances, construction materials and furniture will be accepted along with general unwanted items, debris, trash and other junk.
Not everything can be brought to the site, however.
• No chemical pesticides or fertilizers.
• No batteries, chemicals or paint.
• No tire rims.
• No oversized tires (big truck, tractor or similar).
City trash provider Texas Disposal Systems will have containers on site working with Liberty Tire Recycling.
“We expect quite a few tires,” City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.
Senior citizens registered with the El Campo utility discount program can call to schedule a curbside pickup of their unwanted materials. This must be done in advance.
Rotary Park will be closed for public recreational use that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.