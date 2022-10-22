LISD Trustee Voter's Guide

Position 3 Candidates:

Marco Munoz, a 26-year Wharton County resident, is the branch manager at Linde Gas and Equipment for the last 17 years. Married for 24 years, his wife and oldest son, Mateo, work for the Victoria Sheriff’s office, son Kristian attends school and works for Pepsi, daughter Mya, 15, attends LISD.

