LISD Trustee Voter's Guide

Position 3 Candidates:
Marco Munoz, a 26-year Wharton County resident, is the branch manager at Linde Gas and Equipment for the last 17 years. Married for 24 years, his wife and oldest son, Mateo, work for the Victoria Sheriff’s office, son Kristian attends school and works for Pepsi, daughter Mya, 15, attends LISD.
Timothy Webb is a 20-year signal maintainer for Kansas City Southern Railways. He has lived 13 years in Wharton County and belongs to the Kairos Prison Ministry, Grace Journey Mens Ministry and the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, local chairman.
Gary Yackel is owner-operator of LTK Logistics for the last nine years, formerly County Manager of LTT Oil and Gas Nigeria Ltd. Yackel is a member of the Louise Booster Club and the Elks Lodge 1749. He is a single father raising a 17-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son with four adult children.
Position 4 Candidates:
Tanya Bram owns and operates Coastal Ranching Services with her husband, Craig. They have three sons, Caleb, 14, Cade, 8, and Cale, 4. She is a member of Santa Gertrudis Breeders International, South Texas and Mid-Coast Santa Gertrudis associations and First Baptist Church. A 2000 LISD grad, she attended Texas A&M, graduating in 2004.
Jay Heard is a Louise native, and his daughter was the fourth generation of Heard’s family to graduate from LISD. He had previously served on LISD’s board and was sworn into board position 7 in 1998 and now seeks position 4.
David Menefee of Louise has been retired for 19 years. He has lived in Wharton County for 84 years and is married to his wife, Cynthia Ann Menefee and has 10 adult children. He belongs to the First Baptist Church in El Campo. He received a Bachelors in Chemistry and a Masters in Transportation Management.
Addressing Issues:
LISD is having difficulty finding enough money to maintain its current level of staffing, programming and extracurricular activities. Like any business, salaries are the district’s largest expense. With that said, if you had to cut $500,000 out of next year’s budget, where would you start? What is the first thing you would cut and why?
Munoz (P3): Did not respond.
Webb (P3): I am unaware of the school financial status or what areas the finances were placed. I can only say that what LISD possess, it is needed.
Yackel (P3): Before I would consider budget cuts, I would exhaust every avenue to raise more capital to cover the expenses. Cutting faculty would be the last option. I would look more to after-school functions that we could save on.
Bram (P4): I would like to say that if $500,000 had to be cut from the budget, we could start trimming some in multiple areas and not take away any one particular program or activity as a whole in a knee-jerk reaction.
Heard (P4): Did not respond.
Menefee (P4): I would start with the athletics activities.
Funding problems always affect infrastructure. What facilities in the LISD do you feel need immediate repair or replacement, and how would you pay for it?
Munoz (P3): Did not respond.
Webb (P3): I have toured the facilities at LISD and I would say the elementary campus is top priority. I would encourage more fundraisers along with getting parents and the community involved.
Yackel (P3): The cafeteria needs a major overhaul. The steam table needs replacing and areas of the kitchen need repairs. If school funds are not sufficient to pay for it, I would seek other avenues such as fundraisers, donations. Kitchen repairs can be done by volunteer work which I would participate in.
Bram (P4): I believe the facility most in need of repairs and updates is the cafeteria. I would explore grants available or the possibility of a re-write on the bond that pertains to only this area.
Heard (P4): Did not respond.
Menefee (P4): I think the infrastructure is in good shape.
Other than infrastructure, what other LISD amenities need increased board attention, and how will they be paid for?
Munoz (P3): Did not respond.
Webb (P3): Did not respond.
Yackel (P3): Heating and air conditioning in the new gym had problems in the past that I’m aware of. This needs to be looked at for possible upgrade. Prioritizing projects based on faculty and student safety is the main concern.
Bram (P4): Fencing around the sports and agriculture complexes for security via available grants.
Heard (P4): Did not respond.
David Menefee (P4): I think we need to have a better teachers’ lounge.
With the bond election that failed to pass this year, do you have plans to try and reissue a bond under a new administration, or was this decision final?
Munoz (P3): Did not respond.
Webb (P3): I believe community involvement is key in passing a bond. People need to be informed about the facts as well as giving feedback on how the funds will be distributed when it passes. I feel the school district will not have substantial support otherwise.
Yackel (P3): I feel this past bond was not given the attention it needed to be presented to the taxpayers properly. There was no detailed explanation of what the bond would cover. I do not see this last bond election as final.
Bram (P4): I feel there will be a need for a new bond discussion in the future. One course of action is to consider prioritizing one or two needs that effect the whole campus.
Heard (P4): Did not respond.
Menefee (P4): I think that was the final decision for this time around.
With school security a top concern in 2022, how would you handle safety concerns at LISD?
Munoz (P3): Did not respond.
Webb (P3): I would abide by federal and state security guidelines for schools. I would be very open to networking and collaborating with other districts in order to improve in this area.
Yackel (P3): I feel only high school students should be allowed to leave the campus for lunch. Other improvements I would like to see is bulletproof glass at the entrance of each campus.
Bram (P4): They are utilizing all available means and are always looking for ways to improve.
Heard (P4): Did not respond.
Menefee (P4): I think safety is being handled OK at LISD.
What are some Louise ISD discipline issues you have seen and what are your proposed solutions?
Munoz (P3): Did not respond.
Webb (P3): I believe the LISD does a very good job with their discipline guidelines.
Yackel (P3): Recently there were some students that was denied to walk with their classmates for their graduation ceremony because of alcohol involvement on a senior trip. Other forms of acceptable punishment will need to be a topic for future board discussions.
Bram (P4): If the district’s student handbook and code of conduct is laid out pertaining to actions and consequences and approved, it should be followed. It is not the job of the school board to micro-manage every decision made by the administration.
Heard (P4): Did not respond.
Menefee (P4): I think absenteeism is too high and needs to be addressed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.