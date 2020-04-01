Making memories, planning for the future and receiving a diploma are all things local high school seniors anticipated in their final year of public school, but a global pandemic was not.
With El Campo and Louise high schools’ graduations originally scheduled for May 22, many local seniors feared the ceremonies would be canceled. Both districts are closed until further notice due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve waited so many years for this golden moment to hear our name announced and walk proudly across the stage, and what if we don’t get to?” El Campo High School senior Victor Cruz said.
ECISD officials released a statement March 31 that graduation would not be canceled. Although a new ceremony date was not specified, the district pledged to give students two weeks notice of the new date.
“We don’t want to cancel graduation,” ECISD Superintendent Kelly Waters said. “(We’ll) postpone it until it’s safe for us to have a graduation.”
Louise ISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said his district will have to figure out something different for the ceremony.
“We’re just taking it day by day and week by week,” he said.
Louise High School senior Isabel Lilie said social distancing has made her senior year difficult. Lilie is involved in band and Future Farmers of America.
“I’m going to school out of state next year, so this semester was really important for me so I could spend all the time with my friends and family ... before I leave for the next however many years,” she said.
Although graduation won’t be canceled, ECHS senior Bre Berry is disappointed to be missing out on other senior year traditions, such as senior skip day and senior pranks. Berry is her school’s mascot, Ricky Ricebird, and is involved with cheerleading.
“We’ve been in school for 13 to 14 years, and the most exciting part that we’ve waited for this whole time is just kind of taken away from us,” she said.
ECHS senior Mason Fuechec was concerned about the online curriculum that has accompanied district closures. He played football in the fall and competed on the swimming team.
“Online work is fair for the kids who know what they’re doing,” Fuechec said. “It’s not fair for the kids who don’t do well in school, like me.”
Although LHS and ECHS seniors were disappointed about the Coronavirus-related challenges, many maintained positive attitudes.
Cruz – who participated in marching band and Family Career and Community Leaders of America – advised his fellow seniors to spend quality time with family and make the best of their situation.
“If this is what we ultimately have to do in order to contain COVID-19 and regain some sense of normalcy, it’s a sacrifice I, and I hope others, are willing to make,” he said.
